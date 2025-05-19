New Analyst Forecast: $SHLS Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHLS. Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $SHLS.

$SHLS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHLS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SHLS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHLS forecast page.

$SHLS Insider Trading Activity

$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 50,000 shares for an estimated $168,650 and 2 sales selling 11,750 shares for an estimated $43,187 .

and 2 sales selling 11,750 shares for an estimated . BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 22,300 shares for an estimated $101,465 and 1 sale selling 21,700 shares for an estimated $66,619 .

and 1 sale selling 21,700 shares for an estimated . JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,810 shares for an estimated $31,673 .

. INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,775 shares for an estimated $12,747.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.