New Analyst Forecast: $SHLS Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHLS. Christine Cho from Barclays set a price target of 7.0 for SHLS.

$SHLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHLS recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $SHLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $7.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $7.2 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $7.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Moses Sutton from Exane BNP Paribas set a target price of $4.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $6.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $6.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Vikram Bagri from Citigroup set a target price of $5.5 on 05/07/2025

$SHLS Insider Trading Activity

$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 35,000 shares for an estimated $98,000 and 1 sale selling 7,450 shares for an estimated $23,020 .

and 1 sale selling 7,450 shares for an estimated . BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $66,619

JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $25,582 .

. INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,925 shares for an estimated $8,735.

$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

