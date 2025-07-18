New Analyst Forecast: $SHLS Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHLS. Christine Cho from Barclays set a price target of 7.0 for SHLS.
$SHLS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHLS recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $SHLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $7.0 on 07/18/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $7.2 on 07/07/2025
- Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $7.0 on 06/02/2025
- Moses Sutton from Exane BNP Paribas set a target price of $4.0 on 05/15/2025
- Joseph Osha from Guggenheim set a target price of $6.0 on 05/09/2025
- Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $6.0 on 05/07/2025
- Vikram Bagri from Citigroup set a target price of $5.5 on 05/07/2025
$SHLS Insider Trading Activity
$SHLS insiders have traded $SHLS stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOMINIC BARDOS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 35,000 shares for an estimated $98,000 and 1 sale selling 7,450 shares for an estimated $23,020.
- BRANDON MOSS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 21,700 shares for an estimated $66,619
- JEFFERY TOLNAR (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,500 shares for an estimated $25,582.
- INEZ LUND (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,925 shares for an estimated $8,735.
$SHLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $SHLS stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 7,382,548 shares (+51.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,510,059
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 5,410,245 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,962,013
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 3,761,829 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,489,272
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 3,469,360 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,518,275
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,410,808 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,323,882
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 2,469,332 shares (+81.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,198,182
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 2,322,861 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,711,898
