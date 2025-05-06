New Analyst Forecast: $SHC Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHC. Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 17.0 for SHC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHC forecast page.
$SHC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 05/05/2025
- David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $15.0 on 12/05/2024
$SHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $SHC stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP added 5,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,400,000
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 4,886,228 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,843,599
- MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD removed 3,497,367 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,843,980
- TWO SEAS CAPITAL LP added 2,496,136 shares (+624.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,147,140
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 2,201,031 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,110,104
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,823,250 shares (-19.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,942,060
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 1,534,666 shares (+140.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,994,230
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.