New Analyst Forecast: $SHC Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHC. Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 17.0 for SHC.

$SHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Sykes from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 David Windley from Jefferies set a target price of $15.0 on 12/05/2024

$SHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $SHC stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

