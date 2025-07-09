New Analyst Forecast: $SHAK Given $160.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHAK. Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a price target of 160.0 for SHAK.

$SHAK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHAK recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $SHAK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $126.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $160.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $127.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $105.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer set a target price of $160.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $166.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 John Ivankoe from JP Morgan set a target price of $110.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $134.0 on 06/25/2025

$SHAK Insider Trading Activity

$SHAK insiders have traded $SHAK stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHAK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL HARRIS MEYER has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $9,594,029 .

. KATHERINE IRENE FOGERTEY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,698 shares for an estimated $595,232.

$SHAK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $SHAK stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

