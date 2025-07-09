New Analyst Forecast: $SGHC Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SGHC. Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 15.0 for SGHC.

$SGHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGHC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SGHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $14.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $11.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $12.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer set a target price of $11.0 on 01/29/2025

$SGHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $SGHC stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

