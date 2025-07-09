Stocks
SGHC

New Analyst Forecast: $SGHC Given $15.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SGHC. Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 15.0 for SGHC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SGHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SGHC forecast page.

$SGHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGHC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SGHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $14.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $11.0 on 06/11/2025
  • Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $12.0 on 04/16/2025
  • Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer set a target price of $11.0 on 01/29/2025

$SGHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $SGHC stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD removed 3,234,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,827,101
  • FMR LLC removed 1,991,806 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,827,230
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,532,666 shares (+127.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,870,369
  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 724,400 shares (+537.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,665,136
  • FIERA CAPITAL CORP added 602,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,877,955
  • TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 491,063 shares (+1175.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,162,445
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 487,895 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,142,043

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SGHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.