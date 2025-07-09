New Analyst Forecast: $SGHC Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SGHC. Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 15.0 for SGHC.
$SGHC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SGHC recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SGHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $14.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 07/09/2025
- Clark Lampen from BTIG set a target price of $11.0 on 06/11/2025
- Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $12.0 on 04/16/2025
- Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer set a target price of $11.0 on 01/29/2025
$SGHC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $SGHC stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD removed 3,234,022 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,827,101
- FMR LLC removed 1,991,806 shares (-56.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,827,230
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,532,666 shares (+127.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,870,369
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 724,400 shares (+537.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,665,136
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP added 602,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,877,955
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 491,063 shares (+1175.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,162,445
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 487,895 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,142,043
