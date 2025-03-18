New Analyst Forecast: $SGC Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SGC. An analyst from Barrington set a price target of 18.0 for SGC.

$SGC Insider Trading Activity

$SGC insiders have traded $SGC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SGC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW D JR DEMOTT sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $204,028

$SGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $SGC stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

