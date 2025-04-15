New Analyst Forecast: $SG Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SG. Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 24.0 for SG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SG forecast page.

$SG Insider Trading Activity

$SG insiders have traded $SG stock on the open market 98 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 98 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHANIEL RU has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 375,220 shares for an estimated $14,493,574 .

. JONATHAN NEMAN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 376,194 shares for an estimated $14,467,478 .

. NICOLAS JAMMET (Chief Concept Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 371,895 shares for an estimated $14,364,484 .

. MITCH REBACK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 117,688 shares for an estimated $4,125,250 .

. BRADLEY E SINGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,916,204 .

. YOUNGME E MOON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $1,418,740 .

. NEIL HARRIS BLUMENTHAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,220 shares for an estimated $1,059,436 .

. JULIE BORNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,928 shares for an estimated $366,533 .

. ADRIENNE GEMPERLE (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,233 shares for an estimated $360,152 .

. WOULETA AYELE (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 4,347 shares for an estimated $148,015

ROSSANN WILLIAMS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 4,977 shares for an estimated $118,452

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 152 institutional investors add shares of $SG stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.