New Analyst Forecast: $SG Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SG. Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a price target of 17.0 for SG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SG forecast page.

$SG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SG recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian Harbour from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Anthony Trainor from Wells Fargo set a target price of $19.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Rahul Krotthapalli from JP Morgan set a target price of $16.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $15.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Brian Bittner from Oppenheimer set a target price of $29.0 on 05/09/2025

$SG Insider Trading Activity

$SG insiders have traded $SG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITCH REBACK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 33,123 shares for an estimated $720,021 .

. JONATHAN NEMAN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,117 shares for an estimated $321,434 .

. CLIFFORD BURROWS purchased 19,200 shares for an estimated $251,712

NICOLAS JAMMET (Chief Concept Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,523 shares for an estimated $235,897 .

. NATHANIEL RU has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,523 shares for an estimated $235,897 .

. ROSSANN WILLIAMS (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 4,977 shares for an estimated $118,452

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $SG stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.