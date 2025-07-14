New Analyst Forecast: $SFIX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SFIX. William Blair gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $SFIX.

$SFIX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SFIX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/14/2025

$SFIX Insider Trading Activity

$SFIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. WORKING sold 1,370,931 shares for an estimated $6,420,344

CASEY O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $152,025

$SFIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $SFIX stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

