New Analyst Forecast: $SFBS Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SFBS. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $SFBS.
$SFBS Insider Trading Activity
$SFBS insiders have traded $SFBS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER J METTLER sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $1,596,240
- J. RICHARD CASHIO sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $145,428
- HENRY FULBROOK ABBOTT (Chief Credit Officer, SVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $85,198.
$SFBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $SFBS stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 442,225 shares (+106.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,474,146
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 337,893 shares (-89.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,633,052
- STATE STREET CORP added 271,171 shares (+11.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,979,030
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 202,332 shares (-7.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,145,613
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 97,780 shares (-58.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,285,877
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 89,802 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,609,821
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 76,113 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,449,815
