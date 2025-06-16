New Analyst Forecast: $SEZL Given $168.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEZL. Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a price target of 168.0 for SEZL.
$SEZL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEZL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SEZL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $264.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $168.0 on 06/12/2025
- Mike Grondahl from Northland Securities set a target price of $360.0 on 12/19/2024
$SEZL Insider Trading Activity
$SEZL insiders have traded $SEZL stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEZL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KAREN HARTJE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 436,009 shares for an estimated $33,691,826.
- PAUL PARADIS (Director & President) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 112,200 shares for an estimated $10,099,579.
- AMIN SABZIVAND (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 43,684 shares for an estimated $4,235,893.
- KERISSA HOLLIS (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $143,318
$SEZL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $SEZL stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 6,890,256 shares (+3370.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $240,401,031
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,912,574 shares (+3485.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $206,289,706
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 4,691,217 shares (+5865.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $163,676,561
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,527,643 shares (+3676.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,189,464
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,957,953 shares (+3543.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,312,980
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,908,910 shares (+3486.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,601,869
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,307,782 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,628,513
