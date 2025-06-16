New Analyst Forecast: $SEZL Given $168.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEZL. Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a price target of 168.0 for SEZL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SEZL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SEZL forecast page.

$SEZL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEZL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SEZL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $264.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $168.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Mike Grondahl from Northland Securities set a target price of $360.0 on 12/19/2024

$SEZL Insider Trading Activity

$SEZL insiders have traded $SEZL stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEZL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAREN HARTJE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 436,009 shares for an estimated $33,691,826 .

. PAUL PARADIS (Director & President) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 112,200 shares for an estimated $10,099,579 .

. AMIN SABZIVAND (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 43,684 shares for an estimated $4,235,893 .

. KERISSA HOLLIS (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $143,318

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SEZL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $SEZL stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.