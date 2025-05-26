New Analyst Forecast: $SERV Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SERV. Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a price target of 17.0 for SERV.

$SERV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SERV recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SERV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $17.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Michael Latimore from Northland Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 02/18/2025

$SERV Insider Trading Activity

$SERV insiders have traded $SERV stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 66 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALI KASHANI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $20,550 and 36 sales selling 196,219 shares for an estimated $2,777,950 .

and 36 sales selling 196,219 shares for an estimated . TOURAJ PARANG (President & COO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 56,068 shares for an estimated $708,267 .

. JAMES BUCKLY JORDAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,934 shares for an estimated $466,266 .

. EUAN ABRAHAM (Chief Hardware & Mftg Offcr) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 29,003 shares for an estimated $362,058 .

. BRIAN READ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 46,000 shares for an estimated $352,815 .

. DAVID MICHAEL GOLDBERG sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $135,870

$SERV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $SERV stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

