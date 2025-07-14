New Analyst Forecast: $SER Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SER. Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 15.0 for SER.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SER, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SER forecast page.
$SER Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $15.0 on 07/14/2025
- Justin Walsh from Jones Trading set a target price of $11.0 on 03/11/2025
$SER Insider Trading Activity
$SER insiders have traded $SER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL MOREADITH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $74,425.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SER stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 13,184 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,753
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,830 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,716
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 3,554 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,151
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,260 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,484
- UBS GROUP AG removed 3,062 shares (-80.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,361
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,010 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,066
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 2,225 shares (+15.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,615
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.