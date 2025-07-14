New Analyst Forecast: $SER Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SER. Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a price target of 15.0 for SER.

$SER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SER recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $15.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Justin Walsh from Jones Trading set a target price of $11.0 on 03/11/2025

$SER Insider Trading Activity

$SER insiders have traded $SER stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL MOREADITH (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $74,425.

$SER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $SER stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

