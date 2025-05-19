New Analyst Forecast: $SEPN Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEPN. Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a price target of 18.0 for SEPN.

$SEPN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEPN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SEPN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Archila from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 05/16/2025

$SEPN Insider Trading Activity

$SEPN insiders have traded $SEPN stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 14 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROCK VENTURES VI, L.P. THIRD has made 2 purchases buying 1,040,342 shares for an estimated $6,167,378 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ALAN EZEKOWITZ has made 4 purchases buying 100,000 shares for an estimated $608,204 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GIL M LABRUCHERIE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $229,163 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JEFFREY FINER (CEO and President) has made 3 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $96,960 and 0 sales.

