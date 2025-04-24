New Analyst Forecast: $SEIC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEIC. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SEIC.
$SEIC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEIC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025
$SEIC Insider Trading Activity
$SEIC insiders have traded $SEIC stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALFRED P JR WEST (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 462,507 shares for an estimated $37,594,506.
- MICHAEL PETERSON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,656,159.
- PHILIP MCCABE (EVP - Head of Investment Mgmt) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $797,055
- RYAN HICKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $749,000
- CARL GUARINO sold 7,564 shares for an estimated $573,124
- WILLIAM DORAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $409,000
- MARK ANDREW WARNER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $401,950
- CARMEN ROMEO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $398,200
$SEIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $SEIC stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO LTD. removed 1,351,040 shares (-33.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $111,433,779
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 470,144 shares (-38.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,777,477
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 468,603 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,650,375
- NORGES BANK added 438,540 shares (+305.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,170,779
- FMR LLC added 348,112 shares (+39.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,712,277
- LOS ANGELES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 323,736 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,701,745
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 310,622 shares (-3.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,620,102
