New Analyst Forecast: $SEIC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEIC. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SEIC.

$SEIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEIC in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/24/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/30/2025

$SEIC Insider Trading Activity

$SEIC insiders have traded $SEIC stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALFRED P JR WEST (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 462,507 shares for an estimated $37,594,506 .

. MICHAEL PETERSON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,656,159 .

. PHILIP MCCABE (EVP - Head of Investment Mgmt) sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $797,055

RYAN HICKE (Chief Executive Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $749,000

CARL GUARINO sold 7,564 shares for an estimated $573,124

WILLIAM DORAN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $409,000

MARK ANDREW WARNER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $401,950

CARMEN ROMEO sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $398,200

$SEIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 237 institutional investors add shares of $SEIC stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

