New Analyst Forecast: $SEIC Given $84.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEIC. Ryan Kenny from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 84.0 for SEIC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SEIC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SEIC forecast page.
$SEIC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEIC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SEIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Kenny from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $84.0 on 06/03/2025
- Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $99.0 on 01/30/2025
$SEIC Insider Trading Activity
$SEIC insiders have traded $SEIC stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ALFRED P JR WEST (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 447,524 shares for an estimated $37,026,325.
- MICHAEL PETERSON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,213,500
- RYAN HICKE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 21,000 shares for an estimated $1,750,560
- SANJAY SHARMA (See Remarks*) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,668,000
- MARK ANDREW WARNER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $401,950
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SEIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $SEIC stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,099,970 shares (+227.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $85,390,671
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 745,895 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,903,828
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 666,918 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,772,844
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 605,252 shares (+339.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,985,712
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 553,088 shares (-97.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,936,221
- INVESCO LTD. removed 552,075 shares (-24.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,857,582
- AMUNDI added 543,753 shares (+228.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,211,545
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.