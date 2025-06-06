New Analyst Forecast: $SEIC Given $84.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEIC. Ryan Kenny from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 84.0 for SEIC.

$SEIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEIC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SEIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Kenny from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $84.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $99.0 on 01/30/2025

$SEIC Insider Trading Activity

$SEIC insiders have traded $SEIC stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALFRED P JR WEST (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 447,524 shares for an estimated $37,026,325 .

. MICHAEL PETERSON (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $4,213,500

RYAN HICKE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) sold 21,000 shares for an estimated $1,750,560

SANJAY SHARMA (See Remarks*) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,668,000

MARK ANDREW WARNER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $401,950

$SEIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $SEIC stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

