New Analyst Forecast: $SEI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEI. Vertical Research gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SEI.

$SEI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SEI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Vertical Research issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

$SEI Insider Trading Activity

$SEI insiders have traded $SEI stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TURBINES, INC. J sold 1,850,000 shares for an estimated $38,110,000

W HOWARD JR KEENAN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312

ENERGY PARTNERS X, L.P. YORKTOWN sold 975,000 shares for an estimated $23,407,312

WILLIAM A ZARTLER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $232,300

LAURIE H ARGO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $89,720

AJ TEAGUE has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $45,190 and 0 sales.

