New Analyst Forecast: $SEI Given $38.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEI. J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a price target of 38.0 for SEI.

$SEI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SEI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $38.0 on 07/23/2025
  • David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $41.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $51.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Bobby Brooks from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $37.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Thomas Meric from Janney Montgomery Scott set a target price of $57.0 on 02/25/2025
$SEI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SEI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SEI Insider Trading Activity

$SEI insiders have traded $SEI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TURBINES, INC. J has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $42,284,500.
  • WILLIAM A ZARTLER (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $450,100 and 0 sales.
  • AJ TEAGUE has made 4 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $98,690 and 0 sales.
  • LAURIE H ARGO purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $89,720

