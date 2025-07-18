New Analyst Forecast: $SEE Given $43.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEE. Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a price target of 43.0 for SEE.

$SEE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SEE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $37.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $39.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $40.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $37.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 07/09/2025

$SEE Insider Trading Activity

$SEE insiders have traded $SEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY R. KEIZER purchased 1,120 shares for an estimated $33,600

$SEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $SEE stock to their portfolio, and 220 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

