New Analyst Forecast: $SEE Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEE. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 40.0 for SEE.
$SEE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SEE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $40.0 on 07/09/2025
- Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $36.0 on 04/22/2025
- Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 04/22/2025
- John Roberts from Mizuho set a target price of $32.0 on 04/15/2025
- Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 02/26/2025
- Stefan Diaz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 01/13/2025
$SEE Insider Trading Activity
$SEE insiders have traded $SEE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HENRY R. KEIZER purchased 1,120 shares for an estimated $33,600
$SEE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of $SEE stock to their portfolio, and 216 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,764,503 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,794,136
- ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 1,596,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,127,290
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,345,225 shares (-89.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,877,002
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC removed 1,045,318 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,209,690
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 914,936 shares (+165.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,441,650
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 849,485 shares (+42.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,550,116
- MORGAN STANLEY added 831,998 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,044,742
