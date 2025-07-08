New Analyst Forecast: $SEDG Given 'Sector Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEDG. SolarEdge Technologies gave a rating of 'Sector Weight' for $SEDG.

$SEDG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEDG recently. We have seen 18 analysts offer price targets for $SEDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sophie Karp from SolarEdge Technologies set a target price of $16.0 on 06/17/2025

$SEDG Insider Trading Activity

$SEDG insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORE AVERY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $411,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SEDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $SEDG stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.