SEDG

New Analyst Forecast: $SEDG Given $26.0 Price Target

July 21, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEDG. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 26.0 for SEDG.

$SEDG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEDG recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $SEDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $26.0 on 07/21/2025
  • Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $29.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $18.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $29.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $16.0 on 06/17/2025

$SEDG Insider Trading Activity

$SEDG insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MORE AVERY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $411,000

$SEDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $SEDG stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

