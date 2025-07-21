New Analyst Forecast: $SEDG Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEDG. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 26.0 for SEDG.

$SEDG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEDG recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $SEDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $26.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $23.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $29.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $18.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $29.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $16.0 on 06/17/2025

$SEDG Insider Trading Activity

$SEDG insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORE AVERY purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $411,000

$SEDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $SEDG stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

