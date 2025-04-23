New Analyst Forecast: $SEDG Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEDG. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 14.0 for SEDG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SEDG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SEDG forecast page.

$SEDG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEDG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SEDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $14.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $15.0 on 11/07/2024

$SEDG Insider Trading Activity

$SEDG insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORE AVERY has made 2 purchases buying 186,000 shares for an estimated $2,540,400 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MARCEL GANI has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $228,648 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SEDG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $SEDG stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.