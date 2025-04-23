New Analyst Forecast: $SEDG Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEDG. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 14.0 for SEDG.
$SEDG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEDG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SEDG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $14.0 on 04/21/2025
- Christine Cho from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 04/16/2025
- Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $9.0 on 11/15/2024
- Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $28.0 on 11/13/2024
- Jordan Levy from Truist Financial set a target price of $15.0 on 11/07/2024
$SEDG Insider Trading Activity
$SEDG insiders have traded $SEDG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEDG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MORE AVERY has made 2 purchases buying 186,000 shares for an estimated $2,540,400 and 0 sales.
- MARCEL GANI has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $228,648 and 0 sales.
$SEDG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $SEDG stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,872,970 shares (-71.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,472,392
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,611,901 shares (-93.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,921,853
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,316,850 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,909,160
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,302,351 shares (+138.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,711,973
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,129,123 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,356,072
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 997,106 shares (+123.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,560,641
- ION ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD. added 882,696 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,004,665
