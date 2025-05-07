New Analyst Forecast: $SEAT Given $3.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SEAT. Tom Forte from Maxim Group set a price target of 3.0 for SEAT.

$SEAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SEAT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SEAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tom Forte from Maxim Group set a target price of $3.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $4.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Cameron Mansson from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.2 on 12/18/2024

$SEAT Insider Trading Activity

$SEAT insiders have traded $SEAT stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SEAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EMILY T EPSTEIN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,538 shares for an estimated $53,100 .

. RIVA BAKAL (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,841 shares for an estimated $28,954 .

. EDWARD PICKUS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,042 shares for an estimated $10,003.

$SEAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SEAT stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

