New Analyst Forecast: $SE Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SE. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $SE.

$SE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/03/2024

$SE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $145.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $135.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $182.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from Bernstein set a target price of $145.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $157.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Divya Gangahar Kothiyal from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $140.0 on 12/03/2024

$SE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/11, 03/05 and 0 sales.

$SE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 416 institutional investors add shares of $SE stock to their portfolio, and 291 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

