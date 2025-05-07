New Analyst Forecast: $SDRL Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SDRL. Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a price target of 28.0 for SDRL.
$SDRL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $SDRL stock to their portfolio, and 109 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 1,705,629 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,400,136
- THIRD POINT LLC added 1,025,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,903,250
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,006,978 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,201,653
- WISHBONE MANAGEMENT, LP removed 923,310 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,944,458
- NORGES BANK added 850,348 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,104,047
- SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP removed 757,997 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,508,823
- GOEHRING & ROZENCWAJG ASSOCIATES, LLC added 723,827 shares (+151.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,095,675
