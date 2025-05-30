New Analyst Forecast: $SCVL Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SCVL. An analyst from Seaport Global set a price target of 24.0 for SCVL.

$SCVL Insider Trading Activity

$SCVL insiders have traded $SCVL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WAYNE J WEAVER (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) purchased 285,500 shares for an estimated $9,681,304

DELORES B WEAVER purchased 285,500 shares for an estimated $9,681,304

ANDREA R. GUTHRIE sold 702 shares for an estimated $24,977

$SCVL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $SCVL stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

