New Analyst Forecast: $SCVL Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SCVL. An analyst from Seaport Global set a price target of 24.0 for SCVL.
$SCVL Insider Trading Activity
$SCVL insiders have traded $SCVL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCVL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WAYNE J WEAVER (CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD) purchased 285,500 shares for an estimated $9,681,304
- DELORES B WEAVER purchased 285,500 shares for an estimated $9,681,304
- ANDREA R. GUTHRIE sold 702 shares for an estimated $24,977
$SCVL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $SCVL stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 458,412 shares (+189.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,080,479
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 224,451 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,935,677
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 219,918 shares (+215.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,835,996
- COPELAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 194,887 shares (+16.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,285,565
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 192,494 shares (+418.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,232,943
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 184,063 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,047,545
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 180,916 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,978,342
