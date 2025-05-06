Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $SCI Given 'Buy' Rating

May 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SCI. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SCI.

$SCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SCI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

$SCI Insider Trading Activity

$SCI insiders have traded $SCI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS L RYAN (CEO & Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $17,412,902.
  • ELISABETH G. NASH (Sr. V.P. Operations Services) sold 56,100 shares for an estimated $4,831,763
  • SUMNER J III WARING (Sr.VP& Chief Operating Officer) sold 36,100 shares for an estimated $3,125,808
  • TAMMY R MOORE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,800 shares for an estimated $1,311,027.
  • TONY COELHO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,055 shares for an estimated $734,185.
  • W BLAIR WALTRIP has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,334 shares for an estimated $287,390.

$SCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $SCI stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

