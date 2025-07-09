New Analyst Forecast: $SCHW Given $99.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SCHW. Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a price target of 99.0 for SCHW.
$SCHW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SCHW recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $SCHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $99.0 on 07/09/2025
- Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $105.0 on 07/07/2025
- David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 06/16/2025
- Charles Bendit from Redburn Atlantic set a target price of $82.0 on 06/09/2025
- Bill Katz from TD Securities set a target price of $113.0 on 05/20/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $83.0 on 05/13/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $100.0 on 04/25/2025
$SCHW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SCHW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/21.
$SCHW Insider Trading Activity
$SCHW insiders have traded $SCHW stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES R. SCHWAB (Co-Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 769,554 shares for an estimated $63,441,783.
- WALTER W BETTINGER (Co-Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 656,152 shares for an estimated $55,103,024.
- CAROLYN SCHWAB-POMERANTZ has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 150,897 shares for an estimated $12,366,321.
- JONATHAN M. CRAIG (MD, Head of Investor Services) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,985 shares for an estimated $9,017,447.
- NIGEL J MURTAGH (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 86,101 shares for an estimated $7,356,706.
- PAUL V WOOLWAY (MD, Chief Banking Officer) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 62,577 shares for an estimated $5,176,321.
- RICHARD A WURSTER (President & CEO) sold 15,345 shares for an estimated $1,290,187
- PETER J. III MORGAN (General Counsel) sold 14,643 shares for an estimated $1,181,709
- PAULA A SNEED sold 8,647 shares for an estimated $761,479
- ARUN SARIN sold 8,548 shares for an estimated $699,405
- JONATHAN S BEATTY (MD, Head of Advisor Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,508 shares for an estimated $560,502.
- CHARLES A. RUFFEL sold 5,556 shares for an estimated $486,986
- FRANK C HERRINGER sold 3,592 shares for an estimated $266,731
$SCHW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,039 institutional investors add shares of $SCHW stock to their portfolio, and 805 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK removed 184,604,137 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,450,811,844
- FMR LLC added 22,278,677 shares (+229.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,743,974,835
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 19,817,022 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,551,276,482
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 18,410,193 shares (+879.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,441,149,908
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 18,014,513 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,410,176,077
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 13,262,309 shares (+595.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,038,173,548
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ added 9,749,728 shares (+229.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $763,208,707
