New Analyst Forecast: $SCHW Given $108.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SCHW. Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 108.0 for SCHW.

$SCHW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SCHW recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $SCHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Devin Ryan from Citizens Capital Markets set a target price of $110.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $108.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Patrick Moley from Piper Sandler set a target price of $92.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $117.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $106.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $102.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 07/10/2025

$SCHW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SCHW stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.

on 05/05. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/21.

on 04/21. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/07 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/21.

$SCHW Insider Trading Activity

$SCHW insiders have traded $SCHW stock on the open market 55 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 55 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SCHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$SCHW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,047 institutional investors add shares of $SCHW stock to their portfolio, and 835 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

