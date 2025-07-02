New Analyst Forecast: $SBUX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SBUX. CICC gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $SBUX.

$SBUX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SBUX in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

CICC issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/30/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/29/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/27/2025

$SBUX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBUX recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SBUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $103.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Palmer from Evercore ISI set a target price of $105.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $83.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 04/15/2025

$SBUX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBUX stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SBUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 991 institutional investors add shares of $SBUX stock to their portfolio, and 1,199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

