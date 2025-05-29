Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $SBUX Given $90.0 Price Target

May 29, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SBUX. Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a price target of 90.0 for SBUX.

$SBUX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBUX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SBUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 05/29/2025
  • Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $83.0 on 04/29/2025
  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 04/15/2025

$SBUX Insider Trading Activity

$SBUX insiders have traded $SBUX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SARA KELLY (evp, chief partner officer) sold 19,102 shares for an estimated $1,936,369

$SBUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,016 institutional investors add shares of $SBUX stock to their portfolio, and 1,361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

