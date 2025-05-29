New Analyst Forecast: $SBUX Given $90.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SBUX. Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a price target of 90.0 for SBUX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SBUX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SBUX forecast page.

$SBUX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBUX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SBUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $96.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Gregory Francfort from Guggenheim set a target price of $83.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 04/15/2025

$SBUX Insider Trading Activity

$SBUX insiders have traded $SBUX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARA KELLY (evp, chief partner officer) sold 19,102 shares for an estimated $1,936,369

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SBUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,016 institutional investors add shares of $SBUX stock to their portfolio, and 1,361 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.