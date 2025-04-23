New Analyst Forecast: $SBUX Given $106.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SBUX. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 106.0 for SBUX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SBUX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SBUX forecast page.

$SBUX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBUX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SBUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $104.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $103.0 on 10/31/2024

$SBUX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBUX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $50,000 on 03/14.

on 03/14. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

on 03/03. SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 10/29.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SBUX Insider Trading Activity

$SBUX insiders have traded $SBUX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SARA KELLY (evp, chief partner officer) sold 19,102 shares for an estimated $1,936,369

RACHEL RUGGERI (evp, cfo) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,943 shares for an estimated $292,263.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SBUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 913 institutional investors add shares of $SBUX stock to their portfolio, and 1,247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.