SBUX

New Analyst Forecast: $SBUX Given $106.0 Price Target

April 23, 2025 — 06:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SBUX. An analyst from Barclays set a price target of 106.0 for SBUX.

$SBUX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBUX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SBUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $104.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $106.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $103.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 11/15/2024
  • Arun Sundaram from CFRA set a target price of $103.0 on 10/31/2024

$SBUX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBUX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SBUX Insider Trading Activity

$SBUX insiders have traded $SBUX stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SARA KELLY (evp, chief partner officer) sold 19,102 shares for an estimated $1,936,369
  • RACHEL RUGGERI (evp, cfo) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,943 shares for an estimated $292,263.

$SBUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 913 institutional investors add shares of $SBUX stock to their portfolio, and 1,247 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

