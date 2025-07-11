New Analyst Forecast: $SBUX Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SBUX. Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a price target of 105.0 for SBUX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SBUX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SBUX forecast page.

$SBUX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBUX recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $SBUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $105.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Richard Clarke from Bernstein set a target price of $100.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Sijie Lin from CICC set a target price of $100.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $108.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $105.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $95.0 on 06/12/2025

$SBUX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBUX stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SBUX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 984 institutional investors add shares of $SBUX stock to their portfolio, and 1,218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.