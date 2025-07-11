New Analyst Forecast: $SBUX Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SBUX. Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a price target of 105.0 for SBUX.
$SBUX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBUX recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $SBUX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $100.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel set a target price of $105.0 on 07/11/2025
- Richard Clarke from Bernstein set a target price of $100.0 on 07/02/2025
- Sijie Lin from CICC set a target price of $100.0 on 06/30/2025
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Barclays set a target price of $108.0 on 06/26/2025
- Andrew Charles from TD Securities set a target price of $90.0 on 06/24/2025
- David Palmer from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $105.0 on 06/24/2025
- Christine Cho from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $95.0 on 06/12/2025
$SBUX Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SBUX stock 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBUX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 05/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/17, 04/09.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $80,000 on 04/14, 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAN NEWHOUSE sold up to $15,000 on 04/11.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE SUSIE LEE sold up to $50,000 on 03/14.
$SBUX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 984 institutional investors add shares of $SBUX stock to their portfolio, and 1,218 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 29,731,895 shares (+522.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,916,401,580
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 19,542,190 shares (+35.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,916,893,417
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 8,902,927 shares (+57.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $873,288,109
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 8,336,826 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $817,759,262
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 5,344,064 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $524,199,237
- POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,133,440 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $503,539,129
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 4,912,427 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $481,859,964
