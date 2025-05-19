New Analyst Forecast: $SBGI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SBGI. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SBGI.

$SBGI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SBGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

$SBGI Insider Trading Activity

$SBGI insiders have traded $SBGI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID D SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 16 purchases buying 914,259 shares for an estimated $13,237,345 and 0 sales.

$SBGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $SBGI stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

