New Analyst Forecast: $SBGI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SBGI. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SBGI.
$SBGI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SBGI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$SBGI Analyst Ratings
$SBGI Insider Trading Activity
$SBGI insiders have traded $SBGI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID D SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 16 purchases buying 914,259 shares for an estimated $13,237,345 and 0 sales.
$SBGI Insider Trading Activity
$SBGI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $SBGI stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 348,700 shares (+138.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,554,791
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 313,154 shares (-50.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,988,543
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 282,400 shares (+65.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,498,632
- JAIN GLOBAL LLC added 265,009 shares (+404.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,221,593
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 169,677 shares (+361014.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,702,954
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 162,008 shares (-5.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,580,787
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 125,976 shares (+185.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,006,797
$SBGI Hedge Fund Activity
