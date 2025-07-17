New Analyst Forecast: $SBAC Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SBAC. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $SBAC.
$SBAC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SBAC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/29/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025
- Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/25/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025
$SBAC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBAC recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $SBAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $252.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $252.0 on 07/17/2025
- Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $285.0 on 07/08/2025
- Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $270.0 on 04/29/2025
- Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $265.0 on 04/29/2025
- Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $240.0 on 04/29/2025
- Ric Prentiss from Raymond James set a target price of $268.0 on 04/29/2025
- Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $247.0 on 04/29/2025
$SBAC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SBAC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/11.
$SBAC Insider Trading Activity
$SBAC insiders have traded $SBAC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACK LANGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,202,932.
- JOSHUA KOENIG (EXECUTIVE VP/GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 2,209 shares for an estimated $495,213
- MARY S CHAN sold 1,411 shares for an estimated $307,696
$SBAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $SBAC stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,715,541 shares (+40.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,436,175
- DODGE & COX added 1,139,009 shares (+15.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,593,370
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,115,981 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $245,526,979
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 1,086,036 shares (-96.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,938,780
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP added 547,983 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,561,739
- VOYAGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 470,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,404,700
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 431,944 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,031,999
