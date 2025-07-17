New Analyst Forecast: $SBAC Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SBAC. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $SBAC.

$SBAC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SBAC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/29/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

Citizens Capital Markets issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 02/25/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/24/2025

$SBAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SBAC recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $SBAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $252.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $252.0 on 07/17/2025

Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $285.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $270.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Michael Rollins from Citigroup set a target price of $265.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Ari Klein from BMO Capital set a target price of $240.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Ric Prentiss from Raymond James set a target price of $268.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Tim Long from Barclays set a target price of $247.0 on 04/29/2025

$SBAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SBAC stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SBAC Insider Trading Activity

$SBAC insiders have traded $SBAC stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SBAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK LANGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,202,932 .

. JOSHUA KOENIG (EXECUTIVE VP/GENERAL COUNSEL) sold 2,209 shares for an estimated $495,213

MARY S CHAN sold 1,411 shares for an estimated $307,696

$SBAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 354 institutional investors add shares of $SBAC stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

