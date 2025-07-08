New Analyst Forecast: $SARO Given $34.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SARO. Kevin Chiang from StandardAero set a price target of 34.0 for SARO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SARO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SARO forecast page.

$SARO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SARO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SARO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Chiang from StandardAero set a target price of $34.0 on 07/08/2025

$SARO Insider Trading Activity

$SARO insiders have traded $SARO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SARO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GROUP INC. CARLYLE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,516,575 shares for an estimated $1,566,090,674 .

. PRIVATE LTD GIC has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 12,983,425 shares for an estimated $353,519,325.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.