SAND

New Analyst Forecast: $SAND Given 'Outperform' Rating

April 07, 2025 — 12:28 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAND. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $SAND.

$SAND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SAND in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/11/2024
  • National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/10/2024

$SAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $SAND stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP removed 18,530,000 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,397,400
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 9,787,105 shares (+39289.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,612,045
  • VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 3,006,497 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,776,253
  • TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 1,974,600 shares (+580.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,018,268
  • SPROTT INC. added 1,955,916 shares (+77.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,914,011
  • INVESCO LTD. added 1,691,296 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,437,431
  • AMUNDI added 1,238,050 shares (+74.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,908,319

SAND

