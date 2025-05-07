New Analyst Forecast: $SAND Given $9.75 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAND. Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a price target of 9.75 for SAND.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAND, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAND forecast page.

$SAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $SAND stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.