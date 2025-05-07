New Analyst Forecast: $SAND Given $9.75 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAND. Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a price target of 9.75 for SAND.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAND, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAND forecast page.
$SAND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $SAND stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP removed 18,530,000 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,397,400
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 9,787,105 shares (+39289.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,612,045
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 3,006,497 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,776,253
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 1,974,600 shares (+580.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,018,268
- SPROTT INC. added 1,955,916 shares (+77.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,914,011
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,691,296 shares (+35.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,437,431
- AMUNDI added 1,238,050 shares (+74.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,908,319
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.