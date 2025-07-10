New Analyst Forecast: $SAND Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAND. An analyst from TD Securities set a price target of 14.0 for SAND.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAND, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAND forecast page.
$SAND Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAND recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SAND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from TD Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 07/10/2025
- Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $11.75 on 05/08/2025
- Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $8.25 on 04/14/2025
- Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 04/04/2025
$SAND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $SAND stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORION RESOURCE PARTNERS LP removed 8,589,400 shares (-29.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,849,970
- BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP removed 2,967,082 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,401,469
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 2,727,997 shares (-11.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,596,377
- ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD removed 2,250,000 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,987,500
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 2,072,727 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,649,088
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,788,404 shares (+731.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,502,450
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC added 1,690,018 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,759,635
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.