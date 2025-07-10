New Analyst Forecast: $SAND Given $14.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAND. An analyst from TD Securities set a price target of 14.0 for SAND.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAND recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SAND in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from TD Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $11.75 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $8.25 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital set a target price of $7.0 on 04/04/2025

$SAND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 108 institutional investors add shares of $SAND stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

