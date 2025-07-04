New Analyst Forecast: $SANA Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SANA. Maxwell Skor from Sana Biotechnology set a price target of 12.0 for SANA.

$SANA Insider Trading Activity

$SANA insiders have traded $SANA stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SANA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LLC FMR has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 290,912 shares for an estimated $1,887,319.

$SANA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $SANA stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

