New Analyst Forecast: $SAM Given $281.1 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAM. An analyst from Berenberg Bank set a price target of 281.1 for SAM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAM forecast page.

$SAM Insider Trading Activity

$SAM insiders have traded $SAM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEAN MICHEL VALETTE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $799,575 .

. CAROLYN L. O'BOYLE (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 186 shares for an estimated $56,465.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $SAM stock to their portfolio, and 147 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.