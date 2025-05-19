New Analyst Forecast: $SAIL Given $24.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAIL. Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 24.0 for SAIL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAIL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAIL forecast page.

$SAIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SAIL stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.