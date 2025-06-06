New Analyst Forecast: $SAIL Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAIL. Saket Kalia from Barclays set a price target of 23.0 for SAIL.

$SAIL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAIL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SAIL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $23.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Gregg Moskowitz from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 05/15/2025

$SAIL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SAIL stock to their portfolio, and 0 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

