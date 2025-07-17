New Analyst Forecast: $SAH Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAH. Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a price target of 72.0 for SAH.

$SAH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAH recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $82.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $94.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Michael Albanese from Benchmark set a target price of $76.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $74.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $64.0 on 04/23/2025

$SAH Insider Trading Activity

$SAH insiders have traded $SAH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF DYKE (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,502,181.

$SAH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $SAH stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

