New Analyst Forecast: $SAH Given $72.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAH. Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a price target of 72.0 for SAH.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAH forecast page.
$SAH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAH recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SAH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeff Lick from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $82.0 on 07/17/2025
- Rajat Gupta from JP Morgan set a target price of $72.0 on 07/17/2025
- John Murphy from B of A Securities set a target price of $94.0 on 06/16/2025
- Michael Albanese from Benchmark set a target price of $76.0 on 05/28/2025
- Chris Pierce from Needham set a target price of $74.0 on 04/24/2025
- Michael Ward from Citigroup set a target price of $64.0 on 04/23/2025
$SAH Insider Trading Activity
$SAH insiders have traded $SAH stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SAH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFF DYKE (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,502,181.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SAH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $SAH stock to their portfolio, and 84 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 384,707 shares (-80.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,912,910
- FMR LLC added 285,315 shares (+766.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,251,542
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 230,464 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,127,229
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 197,336 shares (+124.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,240,258
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 158,583 shares (+168.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,032,887
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 155,725 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,870,096
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 133,044 shares (+26.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,578,186
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.