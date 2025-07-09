Stocks
SAFE

New Analyst Forecast: $SAFE Given $19.0 Price Target

July 09, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAFE. Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a price target of 19.0 for SAFE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAFE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAFE forecast page.

$SAFE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAFE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SAFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 06/26/2025
  • Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $16.0 on 06/16/2025
  • Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $25.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 04/29/2025

$SAFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $SAFE stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SAFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.