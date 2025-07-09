New Analyst Forecast: $SAFE Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAFE. Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a price target of 19.0 for SAFE.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SAFE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SAFE forecast page.
$SAFE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAFE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SAFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 07/09/2025
- Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 06/26/2025
- Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $16.0 on 06/16/2025
- Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 05/19/2025
- Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 05/19/2025
- Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $25.0 on 05/14/2025
- Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 04/29/2025
$SAFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $SAFE stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 1,515,743 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,374,708
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 765,465 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,329,504
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 379,542 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,105,026
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 350,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,552,000
- POINT72 EUROPE (LONDON) LLP added 331,226 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,200,550
- NEWEDGE WEALTH, LLC removed 218,073 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,082,326
- FIL LTD added 216,550 shares (+64.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,053,815
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.