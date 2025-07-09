New Analyst Forecast: $SAFE Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SAFE. Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a price target of 19.0 for SAFE.

$SAFE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SAFE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SAFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $19.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Mitch Germain from JMP Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Haendel St. Juste from Mizuho set a target price of $16.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $20.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Ki Bin Kim from Truist Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $25.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $17.0 on 04/29/2025

$SAFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $SAFE stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

