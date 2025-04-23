New Analyst Forecast: $S Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $S. Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a price target of 26.0 for S.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $S, check out Quiver Quantitative's $S forecast page.

$S Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $S recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $S in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Taz Koujalgi from Roth Capital set a target price of $26.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jonathan Ruykhaver from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $30.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Peter Weed from Bernstein set a target price of $30.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Patrick Colville from Scotiabank set a target price of $26.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Shrenik Kothari from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Hamza Fodderwala from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $29.0 on 12/02/2024

$S Insider Trading Activity

$S insiders have traded $S stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $S stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER WEINGARTEN (President, CEO) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 1,093,149 shares for an estimated $25,542,400 .

. RIC SMITH (President, Prod Tech & Ops) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 202,768 shares for an estimated $4,511,650 .

. KEENAN MICHAEL CONDER (Chief Legal Officer & Sec'y) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,703 shares for an estimated $518,524 .

. ROBIN TOMASELLO (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 16,314 shares for an estimated $365,603 .

. BARBARA A LARSON (Chief Financial Officer) sold 10,172 shares for an estimated $201,100

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$S Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $S stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.