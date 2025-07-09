New Analyst Forecast: $RYTM Given $95.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RYTM. Joseph Stringer from Needham set a price target of 95.0 for RYTM.

$RYTM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RYTM recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $RYTM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $95.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a target price of $88.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Jonathan Wolleben from JMP Securities set a target price of $84.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Paul Matteis from Stifel set a target price of $94.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $68.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $80.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Whitney Ijem from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $92.0 on 04/08/2025

$RYTM Insider Trading Activity

$RYTM insiders have traded $RYTM stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RYTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

YANN MAZABRAUD (EVP, Head of International) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 99,495 shares for an estimated $5,382,716 .

. DAVID W J MCGIRR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 65,431 shares for an estimated $4,267,494 .

. DAVID P MEEKER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,794 shares for an estimated $3,657,824 .

. PAMELA J. CRAMER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 37,407 shares for an estimated $2,334,699 .

. JENNIFER KAYDEN LEE (EVP, Head of North America) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 14,784 shares for an estimated $866,161 .

. HUNTER C SMITH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,940 shares for an estimated $343,345 .

. JOSEPH SHULMAN (Chief Technical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,772 shares for an estimated $218,510 .

. CHRISTOPHER PAUL GERMAN (Corporate Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,048 shares for an estimated $194,005 .

. ALASTAIR GARFIELD (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,319 shares for an estimated $85,483.

$RYTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 127 institutional investors add shares of $RYTM stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

