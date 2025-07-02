New Analyst Forecast: $RYAAY Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RYAAY. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $RYAAY.
$RYAAY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RYAAY in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/21/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/15/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/08/2025
$RYAAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 156 institutional investors add shares of $RYAAY stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,786,653 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,070,487
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 2,703,972 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,567,293
- FIL LTD removed 2,702,516 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,505,602
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,820,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,155,727
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,366,004 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,877,589
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,233,059 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,244,709
- SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,033,700 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,797,869
