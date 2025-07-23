New Analyst Forecast: $RYAAY Given $76.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $RYAAY. Savanthi Syth from Raymond James set a price target of 76.0 for RYAAY.
$RYAAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $RYAAY stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,786,653 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $118,070,487
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 2,703,972 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,567,293
- FIL LTD removed 2,702,516 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,505,602
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 1,820,999 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,155,727
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,366,004 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,877,589
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,233,059 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,244,709
- SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD removed 1,033,700 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,797,869
